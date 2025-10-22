Rounds on Trump Argentina Beef Proposal: We Should Make It Easier for American Producers

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) reacted to President Donald Trump proposing importing beef from Argentina by saying that we need to make it easier for American producers to make a profit and “allow them to be able to produce more livestock. But let’s make it American livestock.” And then if you want to bring in imports, there should be “mandatory country of origin labeling.”

Rounds said, “The President heard from a number of us that are in states where cows outnumber people. And, in South Dakota, like in Montana, in North Dakota, Nebraska, in places where farmers and ranchers have, actually, for the first time, been able to make a profit on the livestock that they’re producing. The best way, if you really want to bring down food prices, do it like you did, because energy prices are down. But we did it because we created more American energy and got it into the market, allow those producers to do the same thing, make it easier for them to make a profit, allow them to be able to produce more livestock. But let’s make it American livestock.”

He continued, “And then you can talk about bringing in exports — or imports if you really want to, mandatory country of origin labeling. Let the consumer know where their livestock is coming from. The consumer will decide if they want American beef. But if we can’t put a mandatory country of origin labeling in place here in this country, then the consumer doesn’t know where their beef is coming from.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett