White House’s Leavitt: Ballroom Pushback ‘Fake Outrage’

During Tuesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to the backlash from Democrats against President Donald Trump’s efforts to renovate the White House to include a ballroom.

Leavitt deemed the pushback “fake outrage.”

“Alright, Karoline, are the Democrats jealous that Trump is building this Big, Beautiful Ballroom?” host Jesse Watters asked.

“It certainly appears that way, Jesse and I believe there’s a lot of fake outrage right now, because nearly every single president who has lived in this beautiful White House behind me has made modernizations and renovations of their own,” Leavitt replied. “And in fact, presidents for decades in the modern time have quipped about how they wish they had a larger event space here at The White House that can hold hundreds more people than the current East Room and State Dining Rooms can. In fact, President Obama notably complained that during his tenure, he had to hold a State Visit on the South Lawn and get a very expensive tent. If you talk to journalists who have covered the White House for decades, as I do here every single day, they will also tell you that administration after administration have publicly and privately spoken about the need for a larger event space.”

She added, “So while many presidents have privately dreamt about this, it’s President Trump who is actually doing something about it, and he is the builder-in-chief. In large part, he was re-elected back to this People’s House because he’s good at building things. He has done it his entire life, his entire career, and construction is a process. At the end, the East Wing, which is an entirely separate structure from the Executive Mansion you see behind me, will be more modern and beautiful than ever. And then on top of that, the White House is going to have a Big, Beautiful Ballroom for generations of Americans to come. And the best part of it all, it’s not a dime of the taxpayers’ money. The President has worked hard to privately fund this entire project from start to finish.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor