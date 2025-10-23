‘If I’m Going to Pay a Penalty, I’m Not Afraid of That’: Fetterman Breaks with Dems on Shutdown

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) expressed his opposition to the government shutdown led by congressional Democrats.

The Pennsylvania Democrat said he was not afraid of the consequences and that he would not “lie” about it or say it is the “right thing” to do.

“How do you interpret Chuck Schumer when we’ve played montages on this program of him over the course of his entire career speaking out against a government shutdown, and now, he’s made the decision to do it?” host Sean Hannity said. “You came under heavy criticism when this happened back earlier in the year as did he. But now he’s changed course. Do you believe he’s catering to a rise of radicalism in your party? Do you see a rise of radicalism in your ranks?”

Fetterman replied, “I mean, I don’t know what his — his views are, and I’ll — I’ll, of course, I’ll respect whatever his views are, but, you know, I’m not afraid to tell my truth. And if I’m going to pay a penalty, I’m not afraid of that. It’s wrong to shut our government down. And then if I lose some support within the base, well, I’m going to be honest, and I’ll be the Democrat to refuse to lie to the base and just say that it’s the right thing to shut the government down and to create these kinds of thing.”

“You know, I want to extend these tax credits and make health insurance more affordable, but I also refuse to vote to suspend SNAP for millions of Pennsylvanians in my state and across the entire nation,” he added. “I refuse to do those things.”

