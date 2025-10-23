Swalwell: Republicans Should Worry, When We’re in Power ‘There’s Going to Be Accountability’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said that Republicans should worry because “when we’re in power, there’s going to be accountability.”

Swalwell said, “There’s this pattern, and we’re seeing it over the last couple of weeks of just completely wasting the taxpayers’ money while everyday Americans have real needs. So they are promised costs would go down on day one, and instead they see that the Department of Homeland Security is spending nearly $200 million for two jets for the Homeland Security secretary, $40 billion going to Argentina, and we’re going to start buying Argentina beef rather than supporting our own agricultural farmers here in America. And now, again looking at the White House, the ballroom there, and this potential payout, Americans are just asking, what about me, and what about my costs?

He continued, “We will know what kind of midterm we’re going into, because you have four elections that are going to tell us what the environment is. You have Prop 50, California, where we’re going to match the five seats that were taken in Texas. You have the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, where three Democratic justices are up for retention. And, of course, the governor’s races in New Jersey and Virginia, we win those four races. That’s momentum. and that should worry Republicans that when we’re in power, there’s going to be accountability.”

Swalwell added, “What we can do is to make it clear to anyone who’s going to be a part of this type of corruption, get yourself familiar with the House Judiciary and House Oversight Committees, because you’re going to be spending a lot of time there answering questions under oath before Congress. If you’re going to do these type of drug deals on behalf of the president.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN