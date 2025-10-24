Cuellar on Shutdown: Dems Voted for Many of the Last CRs

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) discussed the government shutdown and said that most of the recent CRs have been voted for by Democrats and “a CR, to me, as an appropriator, is a failure. A shutdown, like we had in 2019 or even right now is a failure. We ought to sit down.”

Cuellar said, “The last nine CRs…that we’ve had recently, eight times, it was the Democratic majority that voted for the CRs.”

Later in the segment, Rep. Pat Harrigan (R-NC) stated, “[W]e voted for a clean CR back on September 19, that would have paid all of those people, specifically, our troops…but that’s not what’s playing out in Washington, D.C. right now. We’re playing political games instead of actually delivering what we ought to be delivering for the American people, which is stability. If we want to have policy concerns or debates, Chris, we can have that. But let’s have that while the government is open. Let’s not close the government for political purposes, which is doing real damage to real people.”

At another point in the segment, Cuellar stated, “I know this is Pat’s first year, but let me tell you, the last nine CRs that we’ve had, even when the Republicans, last year, when they were in the majority, guess what? We had more Democrats voting for the CR. So, a CR, to me, as an appropriator, is a failure. A shutdown, like we had in 2019 or even right now is a failure. We ought to sit down.”

