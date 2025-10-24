Kid Rock: Democrats Would Support Trump Ballroom if It Had a ‘Gender Neutral Bathroom’

Thursday, on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Kid Rock discussed the backlash from Democrats over President Donald Trump’s renovations to the White House.

“Can you believe people are getting this worked up over a ballroom?” host Jesse Watters asked.

Kid Rock replied, “You know, I keep — you know, I’ve heard all the talking points like you have from the left wing, especially the media, which is, you know, this is the People’s House. That is correct? This is — that is the People’s House. And guess what? We, the People elected this man overwhelmingly to be in that house, and he’s going to build a big, beautiful addition.”

“He is not going to take any of the taxpayers’ money to do it, and thank God, if he is going to sidestep a few regulations, which I don’t know that to be a fact, but I wouldn’t be mad at him,” he continued. “I’ve built some things and trying to get things done with — I can only imagine the regulations if he tried to do it all exactly by the book and be like, all he has to do is say, we’re going to put in a gender neutral bathroom and they would be like, oh, we love your ballroom idea.”

“That’s all he needs to do,” Watters added. “And then they’ll be dancing the night away.”

