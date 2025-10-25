Maher: Mamdani ‘Did Campaign with a Terrorist’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that “Sarah Palin used to say Obama palled around with terrorists, which was bullshit,” but New York City mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D) “did campaign with a terrorist this week.”

He elaborated, “Well, he campaigned this week with a guy who was an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and served as a character witness for Omar Abdel-Rahman, the terrorist who organized it. So, Sarah Palin used to say Obama palled around with terrorists, which was bullshit, but…”

Maher added, “I just don’t know if this is a great look for the party, I really don’t.”

