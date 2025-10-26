Hakeem Jeffries: Only Republicans Are initiating ‘Partisan Gerrymandering’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) claimed that only Republicans have initiated “partisan gerrymandering.”

Host Margaret Brennan said, “You said, ‘Democrats- there are no election deniers on our side of the aisle. You said that back in January. But recently, you’ve been using the term ‘rigged elections’ in reference to the upcoming midterms. Democrats were appalled when President Trump used language like that. How do you justify using that now? Doesn’t that undermine faith for voters you need to show up?”

Jeffries said, “I’ve been using that term in the context of Donald Trump’s unprecedented effort to gerrymander congressional maps in a partisan fashion all across the country in order to rig the midterm elections and deny the ability of the American people to actually decide who should be in the majority as it relates to the House of Representatives. The framers of the Constitution were very clear.”

Brennan said, “You know Democrats are also going through gerrymandering and redistricting.”

Jeffries said, “No, no. no. Democrats are going to push back aggressively to make sure that we have fair maps across the country, not partisan gerrymandering, which Republicans have initiated in state after state after state.”

