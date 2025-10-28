Durbin Calls Trump’s ‘Secret Police’ ICE Operation in Chicago a ‘Farce’

Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said the Trump administration’s immigration operation in Chicago is a “farce,” being carried out by “secret police.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan said, “On the immigration rates in Chicago. Senator, the Border Patrol official who’s become really a face of the administration’s crackdown is expected to appear before a judge today amid a lawsuit over tactics federal agents are using there. The judge wants him to explain video of what appears to be him throwing tear gas into a crowd. Where is this headed right now in Chicago?”

Durbin said, “Well, I’m afraid it’s a terrible situation. Remember, this is supposedly inspired by the rapist, terrorists and murderers who were sneaking across the border, and now they’re going to be stopped by this federal effort. And yet, I want to tell you, the 70% of the people who are being arrested and detained have no criminal record whatsoever. and in addition, this ICE operation, this secret police operation, the masked policeman that the federal government has sent in are going to places looking for terrorists like outside churches on Sunday or the Halloween parades on Saturday. This is a farce. It is an outrage that they’re continuing this military presence and the presence of this federal agency.”

