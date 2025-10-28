Khanna: CR Is Same One I Backed Under Biden ‘In Terms of a Clean CR’, ‘But That Was Conditional’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that he has already voted for a clean continuing resolution before during the Biden administration and acknowledged that the continuing resolution before them to end the current government shutdown is the same one “in terms of a clean CR” “But that was conditional, at this point, on the tax credits being extended.”

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “Congressman, isn’t it true that you have already voted for a clean CR under the Biden administration, this is the same CR?”

Khanna answered, “It is, in terms of a clean CR. But that was conditional, at this point, on the tax credits being extended. We can’t have a situation where we have tax breaks for the billionaires. By the way, they can pass this, I’ve made this point many times, with 51 Senate votes and the House and have an exception to the filibuster, like they’ve made to pass Trump’s judges and appointees. So, look, I call balls and strikes. I have given the president credit where it’s due. This is a case, though, where we need to extend the healthcare tax credits.”

