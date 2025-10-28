With Mamdani on Rise, Left Begins Rewriting American History to Elevate Muslims

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about New York’s mayor race.

Marlow stated, “He’s been caught been lying now about his aunt was a real victim of 9/11…and he doesn’t know who this person is. So, it proves his capable of lying through his teeth…and then he’s kind of prompting the did Muslims build the country conversation, it’s not just him, it’s a lot of people online, a lot of his supporters. … It’s just not true.”

