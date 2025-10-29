Dem Rep. Garcia: Trump DOJ Main Focus Is ‘Silencing of People and Intimidation’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said the Trump administration’s Department of Justice has made “silencing of people and intimidation” its primary goal.

Garcia said, “I think this is, again, part of the weaponization of government and obviously, I haven’t read the whole indictment, but the idea that we’re going to start indicting and going after folks that are protesting, members of Congress, as they’ve already done, elected officials, people that have served this country honorably, is all part of their plan to intimidate and to, by force, get and implement Donald Trump’s vision for this country.”

He continued, “What’s happening right now across this country as it relates to ICE is shameful. I’m glad that finally, in the last few days, I’ve been talking to Republicans and other folks who I know supported Trump that are finally beginning to say, this is actually not what I voted for. I am surprised he is doing this. I thought he was only going after the bad guys. Well guess what? He told us he was going to do all this. Donald Trump has been clear about his plans and we should have always taken him seriously for that.”

Garcia added, “So what I’m hoping now is that there are good people on the Republican side and Independents that are seeing this and that are going to join our efforts to oppose these actions by Trump. What’s happening to this congressional candidate and others is disgraceful. We’re now going after protesters. We’re going after the Freedom of Speech. You’re seeing what’s happening on college campuses, the silencing of people and intimidation is now the name of the game at the Department of Justice. They’re hiding things. They’re covering up scandal, they’re blocking investigations, and we have to talk about it and act against it aggressively every single time and every single day.”

