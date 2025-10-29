Dingell on Mamdani: GOP Has People With ‘Very Outrageous, Evil’ Statements, We Have Big Tents, Should ‘Embrace All of Those Ideas’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Way Too Early,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) responded to a question on if House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’ (D-NY) endorsement of New York City mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D) will harm the Democratic caucus and if Republicans are correct that Mamdani is the face of the new Democratic Party by saying that “Speaker Johnson’s (R-LA) got some people in his party who have said some very outrageous, evil things. I don’t wrap that around his neck.” And “both of us, Republicans and Democrats, have big tents. And we ought to embrace all of those ideas.”

Host Ali Vitali asked, “I know you were watching, also, before you came on, watching the Speaker talk about Jeffries endorsing Zohran Mamdani in New York, of course, Jeffries’ home state. Do you think that is something that trickles negatively to the rest of the caucus? Is there some point that Republicans have about this being the new Democratic Party?”

Dingell answered, “They’re going to try to paint it — and by the way, he’s very charismatic, there are a lot of people that have been mad. But Speaker Johnson’s (R-LA) got some people in his party who have said some very outrageous, evil things. I don’t wrap that around his neck. Each of us, it’s — we’re a party with big — both of us, Republicans and Democrats, have big tents. And we ought to embrace all of those ideas. America is a diverse country with lots of ideas. What we need is people that can bring us together, united we stand, divided we fall. Why do we keep trying to pit everybody against each other? Why can’t we find that common ground that makes us strong?”

