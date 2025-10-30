Booker: Republican Leadership’s ‘Level of Cruelty’ Surprising

Thursday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) claimed he had been surprised by the “level of cruelty” from Republican leadership.

Host Dana Bash said, “Democrats have been consistently voting no on just keeping the government running, opening the government. Are there some democrats, do you, sir, because you voted no, bear some responsibility for endangering people’s food aid?”

Booker said, “Well, you know, Donald Trump has said very bluntly that I’m going to cause maximum pain.And so his intention really is to use hunger as a political weapon, the hunger of our children, families, disabled. It’s really striking to me, especially because we do have the constitutional authority to use the discretionary funds because it’s been done before. That us what is really surprises me, is the level of cruelty that is marking Republican leadership right now, that they would put children and families at risk during this fight.”

He added, “This is an America where Donald Trump continues to pass bills that give billionaires and the wealthiest corporations tax breaks and cuts and guts school lunch programs, cuts. They already cut a billion dollars out of SNAP payments, that cuts Medicaid. And so I don’t understand this level of cruelty from the Republican Party right now.”

