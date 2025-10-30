Marlow: Government Is Shut Down Because Schumer ‘Afraid AOC Is Going to Get His Job’

Thursday on Newsmax TV’s “Carl Higbie Frontline,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said the government is shut down because Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was afraid Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will take his job and become a U.S. Senator.

Higbie said, “These are simple solutions. They can be done by executive action via the Department of Agriculture. But it’s like, how about you just the next spending bill or whatever just says, hey, you know what? Dems, you had your chance 13 times this time. We’re doing some major reforms and if you don’t like it, we’ll leave the government shut down. It’s still going to be on you guys.”

Marlow said, “Yeah and that’s why it’s on Republicans and all the polls are suggesting they’re doing an okay job of this to remind people that if you really like your SNAP benefits and the government, then the Democrats are the ones preventing you from getting it right now. They’re the ones who keep keeping the government shut down. It’s just the fact that whenever the Republicans offer to keep Biden spending levels open, then they say, no, that’s not good enough for us because we need health care for illegal aliens. But the real truth, and this is the message that your audience knows this, but it’s important to repeat it a thousand times. This is all because Chuck Schumer is afraid AOC is going to get his job. That’s the reason why the government shut down. So if you don’t like it, you can blame Chuck Schumer.”

