Maher: People Didn’t Have to Pay for ‘All’ Illegals Under ACA

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher defended Obamacare and responded to criticism from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) that, under the law, “American taxpayers were even having to pay for illegal aliens’ health insurance,” by stating that it wasn’t “all of them.”

Maher said that, generally, “A lot of people had no health insurance, and then they got something that was relatively affordable called Obamacare. And the Republicans never stopped trying to kill it, and they kept kicking out different legs of this apparatus until — and yet, it’s still popular and still works. And they have this mythical idea that there’s some…better version. Mitt Romney found this out, the Clintons found this out, Obama found this out. There’s only a certain way you can do this, that you can give people health care, and it’s the insurance game. And you act like it’s Bigfoot, we’re going to find it. You’re not going to find it. This is it.”

Greene responded, “I disagree. … Listen, when you make the American taxpayer foot the bill for so many other people, it’s completely wrong, and that’s what’s been happening for years now. American taxpayers were even having to pay for illegal aliens’ health insurance, that’s completely wrong.”

Maher responded, “Well, not all of them.”

