Newsom: I Do Not Trust the Justice Department

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said he did not trust the Justice Department under President Donald Trump.

Host Kristen Welker said, “One of the biggest battles you’re having with him is your fight over the deployment of U.S. troops to cities across this country including here in California. Do you trust the Justice Department to handle these cases?”

Newsom said, “Absolutely not.”

Welker said, “You don’t trust the Justice Department?”

Newson said, “Are you kidding? It’s a personal attorney.”

Welker said, “Do you trust the legal system?”

Newsom said, “I have the confidence in the lower courts and I’m holding hope that there’s one co-equal branch of government left and that’s the judiciary, but again, not on the basis of the shadow docket and the U.S. Supreme Court. The court, the lower courts and the lower courts have held pretty strong. He’s assaulting all institutions that stand in his way. Obviously, I mentioned the one-third of the decisions that he appears to have dismissed. The courts are one of the more powerful and potent. So I’m hopeful, but I’m not naive. It’s not complicated posse comitatus, you cannot use the United States military for domestic law enforcement.”

