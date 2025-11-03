Exclusive — ‘Beat China’: Rep. Max Miller Teases ‘Transformational’ Crypto Legislation

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) discussed his crypto legislation.

Miller stated, “It’s going to be crypto tax, and what that’s going to do is it’s going to bring in revenue…but it’s also going to be backed by the United States of America.”

He added that doing so will beat China to the market.

