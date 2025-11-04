Behar: Trump Should Be Impeached, Indicted, Hopefully ‘He Will Be Out Soon’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Joy Behar told her co-hosts she hoped President Donald Trump would be impeached, indicted and forced out of office “soon.”

Behar said, “I feel desperation coming out of the Republican right now.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Oh.”

Behar continued, “Maybe I’m being optimistic. I feel like, you know, Trump’s numbers, his popularity disappeared faster than the East Wing.”

She added, “Almost 70% of Americans say that the country is seriously on the wrong track. Why do you think he was on “60 Minutes” this week? He wouldn’t go on to be grilled by an actual reporter and answer questions, even though I now find out that he had a hand in which questions would be asked and what they would put out on the air. Excuse me, I don’t think he would have shown up at “60 Minutes” if he was in better shape. So we have hope he will be out soon.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Well the elections is in 2028.”

Behar said, “Listen I think he should be in jail, frankly, and personally if they would be doing their job they would be indicting him or at least impeaching him. He’s been crossing boundaries all over the place, this guy. So maybe he won’t last till the next election.”

