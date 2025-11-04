Dem Rep. Garamendi on Prop 50: People ‘Fed Up’ with Trump, House GOP Not Standing Up

During an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday that took place before the polls in California closed, Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) stated that the vote on Proposition 50 is “about the California voters. And I would opine that voters across America are really fed up with Trump and fed up that the Republicans in the House simply refuse to stand up and be counted.” He also stated that “Prop 50 is going to pass. California voters have had it with Trump.”

Garamendi said Prop 50 “gives us an opportunity to level the playing field. Trump goes to Texas, demands a redistricting, he gets it, and he will probably get five new Republican seats. And we, in California, say, that’s neither fair, nor is it good for this nation. And so, now Prop 50 is a one-time redistricting. The next decennial in 2030, we’ll go back to a commission to do this work.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu then asked, “I expect it’s going to pass, according to the polls, at least, Congressman. Some are wondering by how much this will pass. Having seen a massive disparity in spending, Democrats threw about $100 million into ads, according to AdImpact, Republicans, 38 million. How much is this a story about money versus California?

Garamendi responded, “This is about California. This is about the California voters. And I would opine that voters across America are really fed up with Trump and fed up that the Republicans in the House simply refuse to stand up and be counted. … So, there [are] many different factors at play here. But, right now, Prop 50 is going to pass. California voters have had it with Trump.”

