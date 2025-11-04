Fetterman: ‘I’d Be a Terrible Republican, But I’ll Just Be a Very Honest Democrat’

Monday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) downplayed the possibility of leaving the Democratic Party to become a Republican.

The Pennsylvania Democrat said he would be a “terrible Republican.”

“You’re agreeing with the Republicans on the shutdown, you’re agreeing on Israel, you’re agreeing on the woke B.S,” host Jesse Watters said. “Are you close to becoming a Republican?”

“No, no, I’d be a terrible Republican, but I’ll just be a very honest Democrat that’s not necessarily afraid to push back against some of these views that I just don’t agree with, like, can’t be a very unapologetically supportive for Israel, then that’s a problem for my party,” Fetterman replied. “If you think it’s the right thing to shut our government down for any reason, then that should be a problem too. And I believe we need to secure our border, and things were out of control under the Biden administration about the border. And now I think that’s — I think that’s right, and that’s the views that I have. And so, you know, with this shutdown, it would be wrong if the Republicans do that. It’s wrong now. We need to reopen this.”

He added, “And now for me, as a Democrat, 42 million Americans, the food insecure, I mean, that’s at the very kind of core of the kinds of people that we really need to protect. And now and now every union that’s attached to the shutdown, you know, they’re all calling this, it has to end. You know, if we’re fighting for working families, why don’t we agree with them and just do this?”

