Tax Breaks for Providing Home Care for Seniors Picks Up Momentum

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” AARP’s John Hishta talked about caregiving policy.

Hishta stated, “We’re really pushing for a caregiving tax credit on the federal level of up to $5,000. This is something President Trump actually campaigned on in 2024, and, really his administration is still pushing for.”

