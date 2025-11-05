Lawler: People Don’t Want ‘Overarching Roundup’, We Might Have Seen Backlash on Immigration

During NewsNation’s Election Night coverage on Tuesday, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) stated that there could have been a backlash to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement that showed up in the election results that night, and what people “don’t support is an overarching roundup of those who are here undocumented.”

Host Connell McShane asked, “I’m wondering if you think the way he’s carried out his immigration crackdown is one of the reasons that the Republicans are underperforming in [majority minority counties in New Jersey] tonight.”

Lawler answered, “I think, when you look at the numbers, people, overwhelmingly, across the country, including in Latino communities, support securing the border. They support the deportation of criminal aliens. What they don’t support is an overarching roundup of those who are here undocumented.”

McShane followed up if he thinks there is a backlash on display in the results, and Lawler responded, “Potentially in certain communities, for sure. That, obviously, is a focal point that Democrats have tried to make, especially in more urban areas. But, ultimately, I think the question is finding the balance on this and making sure that we address the border…deportation of criminal aliens, that is happening, but, at the same token, a pathway forward so that those who are here participating in our economy, five, ten, fifteen, 20 years whose children and grandchildren are American citizens, I do think that’s where most Americans fall is that they want to see a pathway for those folks.”

Lawler also said, “I think what it speaks to, in Virginia, you had a historically bad candidate on the Republican side. The current Governor, Glenn Youngkin, is still polling extremely well and favorable and favorably viewed by voters in Virginia. So, I think what you saw here was a case of a very bad candidate and campaign.” And that Virginia, New Jersey, and New York City are areas that lean to the left.

