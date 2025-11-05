NJ GOP Rep. Van Drew: ‘New Jersey Did What It Does — It’s a Fickle State, and It Is a Democrat State’

Wednesday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) reacted to Democrats’ win the night before in his home state.

Representative Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) defeated former New Jersey General Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli (R) by 13 points to win the New Jersey gubernatorial election.

“[L]ook, New Jersey did what it does,” Van Drew explained. “It’s a fickle state, and it is a Democrat state. If you look at the registrations, there is a 13% difference between Republicans and Democrats. There were 13 percent more registered Democrats. So, what we had hoped to do here was extraordinary and exceptional, and beyond any prediction, actually win this race and change the direction of New Jersey. Two things here. One, I think we need to look at how we got our vote out, the low propensity Republican voter, to really make sure they were getting out. We didn’t do that. If Jack Ciattarelli had gotten two-thirds of the vote, two-thirds of the vote that President Trump did, he would have won. I think that’s so important. I think we have to look at it. I think we have to focus on it.”

He continued, “The second thing here is, it has been since Tom Kean Sr., over 40-some years ago, that any Republican has been a non-incumbent Democrat. Here is the usual formula. The Democrat gets in. They run the state for four years. They do a terrible job, as usual. People are just really upset and tired of it, even though they are much more heavily registered Democrat and they vote for a Republican. She was brand new. She claimed that she was going to be new and fresh, and didn’t have the burden of sanctuary state and the high taxes, tolls, fees and all the other issues in New Jersey that should have worked in our favor. So, this has happened before. You don’t give up. You work hard. We had some good news that day too, and we’re going to continue to pursue this.”

