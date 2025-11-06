Dem Rep. Scholten: ACA Subsidies ‘Subsidize the Cost of Health Care’, Which We Shouldn’t Do

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Way Too Early,” Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI) said that the ACA tax credits have to be extended to end the government shutdown, but “these tax credits are not the long-term solution. We should not be using taxpayer dollars to subsidize the cost of health care.”

Host Ali Vitali asked, “Do you feel like one year of an extension is enough for that? That’s what I keep hearing could be one of the things that senators decide on, and then that would land squarely back in the House’s lap?”

Scholten answered, “I would support a temporary extension at this point. I think, again, we need to be at the negotiating table to talk about what else we would do within that one-year timeline, because I don’t think one year is enough if you’re going to wait until 364 days to start talking about what to do. Listen, these tax credits are not the long-term solution. We should not be using taxpayer dollars to subsidize the cost of health care.”

