Dem Rep. Scholten: Dems Can’t End the Shutdown, Only GOP Can by Extending Subsidies

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Way Too Early,” Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI) argued that Democrats can’t end the government shutdown, saying, “To suggest that any other party, other than Republicans, has the ability to end this shutdown is ludicrous. And they could do it today, by doing something that 78% of the American people support, which is extending the Affordable Care Act tax credits.”

Scholten said, “[W]e did see a commanding result on Tuesday night, a mandate from the American people to do something differently. I don’t know how Republicans can take any other message away than it is time to come to the table and end this shutdown. We saw during the ‘No Kings’ rally, where people were out decrying the policies of this administration. And, make no mistake, Trump was on the ballot in New Jersey, in Virginia, and in California, where people [resoundingly] rejected what is happening in Washington right now and the policies of this administration.”

She continued, “Let’s not forget, Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the White House. To suggest that any other party, other than Republicans, has the ability to end this shutdown is ludicrous. And they could do it today, by doing something that 78% of the American people support, which is extending the Affordable Care Act tax credits.”

