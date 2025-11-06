Pelosi’s Legacy: The Face of the Two-Tiered Justice System, Congressional Insider Trading

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Nancy Pelosi’s retirement.

Marlow said Pelosi is “one of the worst violators of people who were clearly benefiting from information that she had obtained in her role in the Congress…she’ll be known for…that clip in the HBO footage that was filmed by her own daughter of her owning up to the fact that she had denied Donald Trump National Guard troops before January 6.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo