Sen. Markey: ‘Trump and His Economic Policy Were Completely Repudiated on Tuesday Night’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) said President Donald Trump and his economic policies were “completely repudiated” on Tuesday in election results across the country.

Host Ari Melber said, “How is this playing in Congress? In our report tonight, we showed that it’s a big if and a year is a long time, but Republicans seem panicked that if these trends from Tuesday held, they would be wiped out in Congress.”

Markey said, “They would be totally wiped out. We would not only win the House of Representatives overwhelmingly, we could very well win the United States Senate as well. That’s what happened on Tuesday night. There’s a complete underestimation by the experts of how angry the American people are. Right now, their health care prices are skyrocketing, their electricity prices are skyrocketing, the price of food is skyrocketing, and the price of clothing is skyrocketing. People went to the ballot box, but they voted with their pocketbook. These are kitchen table issues and Donald Trump and his economic policy were completely repudiated on Tuesday night across the country, across all demographics and across all of expert opinion that just did not see this happening.”

He added, “So, yes, this is a preview of coming attractions for the Republican Party if they refuse to come back and talk about health care, talk about affordability, talk about the issues that the American people really care about. So far, what Donald Trump is saying is we have to talk about affordability more. That’s what he said yesterday. Yeah, he’s talking the talk, but they’re not walking the walk. And the American people can see that. And that’s how they voted on Tuesday night.”

