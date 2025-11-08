Maher: Newsom ‘Too Far Left for Me’, His ‘Moves to the Center’ ‘Not Enough’

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) “is too far left for me.” And while Newsom “has made some moves to the center,” it’s “not enough.” And “he’s not going to be president unless he moves to the center. But he’s a politician, and I think he has that ability to.”

Maher said, “He’s having a moment…he bet big on this Prop 50. It was a risk. He has been a risk-taker from the beginning. It’s why I always liked this guy.”

Maher continued, “He is too far left for me. I tell him it in person. I tell him on the air. He has got to move to the center. He has made some moves to the center, not enough.”

Bill O’Reilly cut in to say Newsom “wrecked” California, which Maher disputed, but added, “yes, I agree, he is too far left for my taste. And he’s not going to be president unless he moves to the center. But he’s a politician, and I think he has that ability to. And now, he looks like he is the frontrunner. Is he not the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, as of now?”

