Sherrill: GOP Has Become a ‘Party of One,’ Everything Is for Trump

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) claimed the Republican Party had become a “party for one,” suggesting everything they were doing is for President Donald Trump.

Sherrill said, “When you have the Republicans that have the presidency, they have the majority in the Senate, they have the majority in the House. They’ve even, many would say- including myself, taken over the court system. Then they have a responsibility to open up this government.”

She continued, “We see again and again these Republican attacks on everything from health care. Look, if if they don’t fund the Affordable Care Act, costs are going to go up by 175% for people here in New Jersey, at already high levels. That is going to kick so many people off health care that’s on top of the huge Medicare cuts that we’re seeing in the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill,’ on top of the tariff cuts that are raising grocery prices everywhere, on top of the fight he’s in now, which is raising gas prices. So again and again, we’re seeing the Trump administration punishing people, and these Republicans have got to come to the table, and they’ve got to start really working for the American people.”

She added, “As I was talking to people across the state, thousands of people, they wanted to see an agenda to get their costs down, and something that was going to take place quickly.”

Sherrill concluded, “They know that the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ is going to take away their health care. They know that attacks on the Gateway Tunnel Project are going to raise costs here and really cut into job opportunities. So they want to know that whoever is governing is going to be focused on governing for them, not a party of one like Donald Trump.”

