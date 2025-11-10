Carville: Voters Rejected Trump’s ‘Corruption and Cruelty’

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Democratic strategist James Carville said Democrats won last week’s elections because voters rejected President Donald Trump’s “corruption and cruelty.”

Host Ari Melber said, “I wanted to get your reaction to what Tuesday night’s Democratic sweep meant.”

Carville said, “First of all, it was complete and it was impressive. I mean, and it was all across the board. Maybe the most impressive to pick one out was what happened in Pennsylvania.”

He added, “Understand this was about affordability. It was a big issue. You know, it was the economy, stupid. But I think corruption and cruelty also had a lot to do with this. I think there was just a revulsion. I think people saw the gratuitous cruelty separating people from from children, from parents, not allow priests to say mass to immigrants just going and people experiencing the cruelty they saw on TV. And you cannot watch the corruption that’s taking place. It is ongoing, as you pointed out in your opening piece, The Great Gatsby, I don’t think Trump knows who the Great Gatsby is. I defend him on that. He has no idea who F. Scott Fitzgerald is or or any of that nonsense. But yeah, it was it was a good, it was a great, it was a great win. I think we’re going to have a big win coming up in November of 2026. I do.”

