Exclusive — Rep. Comer Bombshell: Joe Biden Had ‘No Notes,’ Took No Known Meetings on Autopen Pardons

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) discussed the Biden pardons.

Comer said, “There were no notes of Joe Biden ever sitting on in any meeting about pardons, there were no meetings set on his calendar to discuss the thousands of pardons, and then, when the pardons were issued…they were signed with an autopen on days when Joe Biden was supposedly in the White House.”

