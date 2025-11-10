Exclusive — Rep. Comer on Shutdown: 100% Surrender, ‘Democrats Gained Nothing’

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) weighed in on the shutdown.

Comer stated, “It’s a 100% total surrender, the Democrats gained nothing. They put a big percentage of the American people through a lot of unnecessary pain.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo