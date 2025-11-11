Exclusive — Cotton: Democrats Voting to Keep Government Closed ‘Afraid to Cross Far-Left Radical Base’

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) talked about the government shutdown.

Cotton said, “A handful of Democrats have finally said that they’re willing to take the slings and arrows from their left-wing base…there’s a lot more than eight that wanted to do this, but most of them are afraid to cross their far-left radical base.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo