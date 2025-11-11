Shaheen: Need for Subsidies Doesn’t Show ACA Failed, Do Need Work ‘For Those People Who Can’t Afford’ Health Care

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) argued that the need for additional subsidies doesn’t prove that the Affordable Care Act is a failure and stated that there is work to be done on the issue of health care and that she hopes “now that Republicans and the president will come to the table and agree that we need to address health care more broadly for those people who can’t afford it.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked, “Senator, do you agree that the reason why you need additional subsidies is because Obamacare, [the] Affordable Care Act, isn’t working? These are emergency fixes. It’s spackle on something that’s bursting at the seams. Do you agree with that?”

Shaheen answered, “Actually, I don’t agree with that. In New Hampshire, we have had four consecutive years where we have both reduced the number of people who are uninsured and reduced the cost of premiums. Now, is there work we need to do? Absolutely. And I hope now that Republicans and the president will come to the table and agree that we need to address health care more broadly for those people who can’t afford it.”

