Wes Moore: Voters Are Not Buying What Trump Is Selling

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) said last week’s election results showed people were “not buying” what President Donald Trump is selling.

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “Do people in your state who are paying more at the grocery store, do they believe that higher grocery prices, higher utility costs are a con job?”

Moore said, “The president thinks we’re stupid. The president is telling us to believe our lying eyes. I mean, Kaitlin, think about it, I mean, just this past weekend, I went shopping with my daughter, and we bought fruit. We bought bread. We she wanted some whipped cream. I bought some coffee, some basic items, and it was over $100. That is not a con job. That is the fact that we are watching grocery prices continue to explode. It’s the fact that people are watching their energy prices have jumped over 20% since the President of the United States went back into that office.”

He added, “It’s the fact that we’re watching everything from the food that we are eating to the clothes that we are wearing, to the fact that the average new car price now is over $50,000, that that is not a con job. So the president knows that his policies, his tariff policies that have made things more expensive, that they are not popular. So what does he then do? He just tries to change the conversation and make people focus on something else and make other people to blame for it. But he campaigned on this. He has not gotten it done. I think the election results that we saw last week are direct reflection of the fact that the people are not buying what he is selling.”

