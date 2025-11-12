DCCC Chair, Dem Rep. DelBene on Shutdown: ‘Standing Up’ ‘Worth It’, But It’s Also GOP’s Fault

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” DCCC Chair Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) responded to a question on whether the government shutdown was worth it by saying that “Standing up for the American people is absolutely worth it.” But also argued that Republicans “shut down the government.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “Was this all worth it?”

DelBene answered, “Standing up for the American people is absolutely worth it. Folks are struggling with the skyrocketing costs that have happened under the policies of this administration and Republicans. They want folks who are going to stand up to lower costs. And Republicans promised to lower costs on day one. It’s been a big broken promise. And now they are creating skyrocketing healthcare costs across the country. We could come together to address those costs, keep the government open, support programs that help the American people, but Republicans aren’t interested in that. They’re just blindly loyal to Donald Trump.”

Later, she argued that Republicans “put us in a situation, they shut down the government.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett