Khanna: Fact Dems Voted to End Shutdown Hurts Narrative It Was Trump’s Fault

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said the fact that “eight Democratic senators could have ended” the government shutdown “undermines the narrative that this was a Trump shutdown” and “We should have kept the pressure on.”

Khanna criticized Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) because “eight senators who said they consulted him daily [went] and vote[d] yes. One of those people is his number two. He’s not going to do that without Sen. Schumer’s sign-off. And then, conveniently, all eight of those senators aren’t up for re-election in 2026. This is the D.C. way. Sen. Schumer could have blocked this if he had wanted to.”

He continued, “And one of the challenges is, in addition to the healthcare premium spikes, it undermines the narrative that this was a Trump shutdown, if eight Republicans — if eight Democratic senators could have ended it. We should have kept the pressure on.”

