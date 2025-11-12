Marlow: Left Using Epstein to Drive Wedge on Right; Trump Kicked Him Out of Mar a Lago

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the Epstein story.

Marlow said, “[T]he Epstein issue is driving a wedge in Donald Trump’s base…the left see this as a wedge issue and to try to discourage and demoralize the right and to keep us from being focused on positive stuff or things that could help us.”

