Gretchen Carlson Predicts Republicans Will Vote to Release Epstein Files

Thursday night on CNN’s “OutFront,” Gretchen Carlson said Republicans will vote to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Carlson said, “You had other conservatives today also saying release the files. Look, there’s going to be another press conference with Epstein survivors on Tuesday. The dam, I think, is going to break. I think we’re going to see more Republicans who are going to decide that they’re going to vote yes because they’re going to start hearing from their constituents about releasing these files. And the interesting thing to watch will be to see if, in fact you get to a veto proof vote.”

She continued, “I mean, if you get to that level where Republicans have enough time to feel the confidence to vote yes. I think the flood of these emails has changed a lot of people’s perspective.”

She added, “My prediction is the Department of Justice is going to have to release something before Tuesday. Before these survivors get back on the Hill and they start telling their stories again.”

Carlson concluded, “That would be the smart thing to do. But they haven’t had good crisis PR in this whole thing. I mean Trump was trying to change the minds of Boebert and Mace. Two of the Republican representatives who are going to vote yes for this. He was trying to change their mind yesterday, and that news got out. That is not good PR when you’re trying to say you have nothing to do with this.”

