Swalwell: Trump Officials Will Face ‘Accountability’ When We Get the Majority

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) predicted Democrats will win the House majority in the 2026 midterms and hold Trump officials accountable.

Discussing Swalwell being referred to the Justice Department on allegations of mortgage fraud, co-host Symone Sanders asked, “You put out a statement shortly after this, after this was made public, saying, ‘Of course I will not end my lawsuit against him.’ Your statement seemed defiant. You are resolute, that you are not afraid. You have no fear. And I know earlier this year you noted that you knew you could be a target. Now that this is out there for, and it’s been out for a couple of hours, just take us inside your strategy going forward, sir. And have you actually heard from the Justice Department?”

Swalwell said, “Well, first, of course, these allegations are false, just like the allegations against Adam Schiff are false and Letitia James are false and Lisa Cook are false. And a spoiler alert for you, there will be allegations next week against somebody that’ll be false. No, the Justice Department has not said anything just through leaked media reporting. But this is really about Donald Trump going after his political enemies.”

He added, “This is why being in the majority also matters, because these guys think that they can do this because there’s they’re invincible and there are no consequences. A year from now we are going to win the majority. That’s what we learned last Tuesday when California voters stood up against Donald Trump. When we’re in the majority, we will have subpoena power and accountability will happen. So Bill Pulte and any other lawless official who is carrying out these political prosecutions on behalf of Donald Trump, they should familiarize themselves with the Judiciary Committee room, because they’re going to be spending a lot of time there answering questions. I sure hope everything they did was above board.”

