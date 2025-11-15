Maher: Single-Payer Healthcare Failed in Bernie’s Home State

During his closing monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the Democratic socialism pushed by New York City Mayor-Elect Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) doesn’t actually work and is far more radical than traditional Democratic Party policies, and singled out the failures of an attempt single-payer healthcare system in Sanders’ home state of Vermont.

While talking about socialism, Maher said, “Democratic socialism is like a dating profile. Things look great, until you meet up in the real world. For example, Bernie Sanders, his big thing was always bringing single-payer health care to our country of 340 million. But when liberal, tie-dyed Vermont tried to do it for a population of 626,000, it collapsed like that poor f*ck in the Oval Office last week.”

He continued, “Bernie, AOC, Mamdani are not Democrats. They’ll be the first to tell you that. They’re Democratic socialists, and that’s a very different thing. And I don’t think people know that yet. I don’t think people realize we already have a lot of socialism…much of it appropriate to soften the edges of capitalism, but the DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) are radicals about this concept.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett