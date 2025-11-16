Chris Murphy: Democracy in Peril Because DOJ Has Become Trump’s ‘Protection Racket’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) claimed democracy was “in peril.”

He argued the Department of Justice had become President Donald Trump’s “protection racket.”

Partial transcript as follows:

KARL: Before we get to the shutdown and all those related issues — on Epstein, the president is now demanding or has demanded that the attorney general, the Justice Department, investigate his political opponents. And Pam Bondi responded by basically saying, “Yes, sir,” and moving in that direction. What do you make of that?

MURPHY: Well, it’s both heartbreaking and totally unsurprising. The Department of Justice has just become a protection racket for Donald Trump and a witch hunt operation against his political opponents. This is why our democracy is in such peril right now is that for the first time in our history, the Department of Justice operates in order to try to punish and lock up anybody that criticizes Donald Trump. I’m really proud of the work that Representative Massie has done in the House of Representatives, along with Ro Khanna. And yes, John Thune should bring that vote to the Senate floor as soon as it passes the House of Representatives.

It’s true that Donald Trump is trying to cover up for, I think, a host of really powerful and rich people, but he’s frankly not that selfless. He wouldn’t be going through all of this effort to try to stop the release of these files if he wasn’t seriously implicated in those files.This is most likely the biggest corruption scandal in the history of the country. We know that because Donald Trump is going to these extraordinary lengths to stop these files from coming out. The Senate should take this vote. I think it’ll be a like — likely another big bipartisan vote, and I’m grateful to our House colleagues for sending it our way.