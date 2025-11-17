Crockett: Speaker Johnson Is ‘Full of Sh-t’ — ‘Trying to Avoid Us Dealing with Epstein

Monday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was “full of shit” for his comments on the Epstein files vote.

On CNN, Johnson said, “We wanted to ensure that victims of these heinous crimes are completely protected from disclosure. Those who don’t want their names to be out there — and I’m not sure the discharge does that, and that’s part of the problem.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “What’s your response to that?”

Crockett said, “I would cuss, but I’m not going to — I’m just going to say he’s full of it, number one –”

Tapper said, “This is cable. You can cuss.”

Crockett said, “I’m not going to do it. But I am going to say that he is full — OK, I’m going to do it. He’s full of shit. Because here’s the thing. Number one, we know that he didn’t even bring the House back in because he was trying to avoid us dealing with Epstein. In fact, he would not even swear in a duly elected, now new member of Congress, depriving and having to be sued by her state and others, because they literally did not have any representation. He violated the Constitution to avoid this. So miss me on pretending that this is about the victims.”

