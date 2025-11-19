Exclusive – Mike Benz: Epstein Files Reveal Larry Summers, Harvard Engaging in International Shadow Diplomacy

Wednesday, on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Mike Benz talked about Jeffrey Epstein and Harvard.

Benz said, “As I see it, the real story around Epstein and Harvard has to do with Harvard’s role in shadow diplomacy and dealmaking on the international stage, acting as a supersize NGO.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo