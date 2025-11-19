GOP Rep. Burchett: ‘Democrats in Congress Will Have to Find Another Shiny Object Down the Road to Kick’ After Epstein

During Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) blasted the media and expressed his skepticism that the legislation passed by Congress earlier in the day on Jeffrey Epstein would have a meaningful impact on President Donald Trump.

The Tennessee Republican said the media would likely find “another shiny object” once the Epstein news dies down.

“[C]ongressman, we assume there’s going to be redactions in these files, grand jury secrecy concerns, other issues raised by Johnson. Mike Johnson, so will this release satisfy those calling for transparency or those asking for the release for political gain?” host Laura Ingraham said.

Burchett replied, “I suspect when it all goes out, the Democrats in Congress will have to find another shiny object down the road to kick, and they keep trying to kick Donald Trump, and they haven’t been able to do it yet. It’s very ironic the fact that I asked for unanimous consent last week, and the liberal media just went ballistic, and the Congress went ballistic. It said, we’re trying to hide it. And what did Schumer do? As soon as he got it, unanimous consent, he wanted it on the board, and it just tells you just how backwards and just how really diabolical the Left is. They change the narrative so often and the lamestream media follows up.”

“All they’re trying to do, Laura, is just is to cover up over all the excellent work that President Trump’s done,” he added. “They can’t stand that he shut the border down overnight. They can’t stand that we’re strong militarily. They can’t stand that that he’s ended multiple, multiple wars, and their president, they gave him a Nobel Peace Prize, basically for a participation trophy.”

