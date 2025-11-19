Graham on Arctic Frost: ‘I’m Not Going to Put Up with This Crap Anymore — I’m Going to Sue the Hell Out of These People’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) vowed he would sue those behind the allegations that U.S. Senators were swept up in the espionage net used during the Biden administration’s Arctic Frost operation.

Partial transcript as follows:

HANNITY: Personally, why do I believe at some point I’ll find out I was as well. But in all seriousness —

GRAHAM: Yeah.

HANNITY: — I think you should have the right to sue and get damages for what they did to you because, you know, that sounds —

GRAHAM: I am.

HANNITY: — like unreasonable search and seizure to me. Oh, you are? You mentioned it.

(CROSSTALK)

GRAHAM: Well, what I’m going to do there — OK, so let me just boil this down.

In 2022, President Trump in November says, “I’m going to run again in ’24.” Three days later, Jack Smith is appointed special counsel in November 2022. By August 2023, there are 91 felony charges against him coming from New York, Washington, and Atlanta.

My phone records were seized as part of this. I am tired of this.

The third leading DOJ lawyer left DOJ in Washington to work for Alvin Bragg in Manhattan. What was that all about?

Fani Willis’ boyfriend spent a day in the White House talking to the Jack Smith people. What was that all about?

I think this was an — worse than Watergate, an effort to destroy President Trump, charge him with uh crimes that are just ridiculous, and come after people like me.

HANNITY: Well —

GRAHAM: I’m not going to put up with this crap anymore. I’m going to sue. I’m going to sue the hell out of these people.

HANNITY: How much — how much are you going to sue them for?

GRAHAM: Tens of millions of dollars because I went to Fani Willis in Atlanta, spent $1.2 million with that bullshit in Atlanta. Now I find out they tap — they spy on my phone records as a senator and a private citizen, chairman of the Judiciary Committee in 2023.

I’m going to sue. If you don’t sue, they’ll keep doing it. Don’t run away from this, Republicans.

HANNITY: Senator —

GRAHAM: Fight back.