Jeffries: Democratic Socialists of America Will Be Part of Our ‘Broad Caucus’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said if elected, some Democratic Socialists of America members will be part of the Democrats’ “broad caucus.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “Do Democratic Socialists belong in the Democratic Party?”

Jeffries said, “Well, what I can say is that I do not support defunding the police. I do not support open borders. I do not support abolishing the Senate. We’re focused on actually solving problems that hardworking American taxpayers want us to solve, which is to lower the high cost of living in a situation where life is far too expensive in this country. That’s the democratic agenda. That’s what House Democrats are fighting to achieve.”

Welker said, “Do you think, though, that there is room in the Democratic Party, under the tent of the Democratic Party, for Democratic Socialists, is it big enough?”

Jeffries said, “Well, listen, I don’t support the DSA agenda, as has been articulated, by the DSA itself. Now you’re going to have individual members, who have been elected in Democratic primaries and if they are elected in the general in November, will be part of the House Democratic caucus. It’s going to be a broad caucus.”

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