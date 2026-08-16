Texas Police: Intruder Dead After Shootout with Homeowner

Fort Worth, Texas, police say an intruder died following a shootout with a homeowner on Saturday around 3:30 p.m.

FOX4News reported that the homeowner entered his home and found an intruder inside. The two reportedly fought then pulled guns and exchanged gunfire.

The alleged intruder and the homeowner were wounded during the shootout, with the alleged intruder succumbing to his wounds.

CBS News noted that police indicated “the man who was killed had an active protective order against him involving someone who lives at the home.”

WFAA pointed out that the homeowner was transported to a hospital in unknown condition for medical treatment.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.