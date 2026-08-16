Democrats in blue states across the country have swamped their legislatures with an avalanche of nearly 250 pro-migrant bills to thwart President Donald Trump’s immigration and deportation policies.

A review by the left-wing State Futures organization discovered 242 pieces of legislation in 32 states, of which about a fifth have already passed, OregonLive reported.

The bills have been enthusiastically supported by state Democrats, but many have been opposed by legal action by the federal government. In some blue states, though, some of the measures have even been vetoed by Democrat governors who fear the measures go too far.

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Various measures in the bills seek to ban federal law enforcement officers from wearing masks, which is a move the president has blasted as unconstitutional. They also aim to deny federal agents from being able to use undercover license plates, which the administration has sued to stop. Additionally, the bills aim to prevent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers from using government property and prevent federal officials from opening new detention facilities.

The progressive organization noted that 53 bills have now passed in 17 states aimed at putting curbs on federal immigration actions and policies. But most face legal review and lawsuits.

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Many of these bills are also championed by activist law firms in what many have called an attack on Trump via “lawfare.”

As Breitbart News recently reported, pro-amnesty groups have flooded the legal system with 20,000 lawsuits aimed at blocking President Trump’s immigration agenda.

The growing wave of lawfare cases are facilitated by activist judges appointed by Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Biden’s judges ruled against ICE’s detentions in 92 percent of 5,914 cases.

President Barack Obama’s judges ruled against ICE in 95 percent of 4,360 cases.

President George W. Bush’s deputies ruled against ICE in 90 percent of 3,072 cases.

In contrast, Trump-nominated judges backed ICE in 34 percent of 3,946 cases,

President Ronald Reagan’s remaining judges backed ICE’s detention in 36 percent of 352 cases.

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The left is using liberal judges to obstruct the president’s mandate, says James Percival, General Counsel for the Department of Homeland Security: “They know if they can just get enough crazy district judges to do enough crazy things, they can run out the clock.”

“That’s the strategy,” he added.

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